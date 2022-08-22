Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Down 5.5%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30. 246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 219,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

LQDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 4,200 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,862.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 26,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $472,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,066. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at $403,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,349 shares of company stock worth $2,382,116. Company insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $755,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

