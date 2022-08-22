LikeCoin (LIKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.84 Million

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $14,552.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,357.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003719 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00128743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032148 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00080268 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,139,600,070 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.