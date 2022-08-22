Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.40.
LGND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
NASDAQ LGND opened at $102.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.87. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -223.26, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.12.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
