Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.40.

LGND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ LGND opened at $102.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.87. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -223.26, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $429,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 783,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

