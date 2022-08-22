Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Citigroup

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LSI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.36.

Shares of LSI traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.33. 338,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,484. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,575,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 18.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

