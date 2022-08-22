Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Lowered to $122.00 at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $114.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $102.14 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,152,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after acquiring an additional 848,476 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,258,000 after acquiring an additional 776,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,634,000 after acquiring an additional 109,761 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

