Levolution (LEVL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Million

Levolution (LEVL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Levolution has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $2.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Levolution has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news.

Buying and Selling Levolution

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

