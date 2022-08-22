Lendingblock (LND) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Lendingblock (LND) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Lendingblock has a market cap of $839,969.71 and $10,307.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 953,500,347 coins. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lendingblock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

