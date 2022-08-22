LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

LeMaitre Vascular has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

LMAT stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.21. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $60.79.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $362,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,669,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,173,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,544,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,885,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $362,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,669,424.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 27,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

