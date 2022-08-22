Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $23,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Leidos by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,505. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

