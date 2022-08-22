Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) COO Sells $125,085.00 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $125,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LNTH stock traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $80.74. The company had a trading volume of 799,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,744. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $85.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LNTH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

