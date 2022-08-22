Lamden 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $22,059.00 (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $22,059.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008110 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

