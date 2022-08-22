Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.63. 152,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,824,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

