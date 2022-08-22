Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 236,482 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,482 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 0.7% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $11,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 42,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,409. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03.

