Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 174,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 319,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,946,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.