Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 636,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 4.4% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $68,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after acquiring an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,341. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

