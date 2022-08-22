Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 849 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 955,166 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after acquiring an additional 225,392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,904,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,998,000 after acquiring an additional 177,617 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after acquiring an additional 124,350 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,153,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,458,000 after purchasing an additional 94,655 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.62. 437,009 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.02.

