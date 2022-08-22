Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 168 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.9% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $14,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,498,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,424,000 after buying an additional 41,909 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 467,344 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 174,298.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,501,000 after buying an additional 355,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IYR stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.23. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.