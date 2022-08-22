Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 3,319 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,743,000 after purchasing an additional 611,693 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,645,000 after buying an additional 782,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after buying an additional 997,120 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,261,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,282,000 after buying an additional 223,885 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.58. 46,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,841. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

