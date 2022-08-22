Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes $4.50 Million Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 89,658 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $2,054,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,015 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 65.89.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down 0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 33.76. 270,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,885,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of 38.47. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at 2,714,574.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.