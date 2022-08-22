Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 5,121 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 88.3% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 93,900.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.86. 23,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 122.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

