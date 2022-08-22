Krane Funds Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 115.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 3.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $74,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.02. 969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,718. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.