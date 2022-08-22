Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 3,315 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Zai Lab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Zai Lab by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Zai Lab by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,577. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $152.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zai Lab Profile

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

