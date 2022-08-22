Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,100 shares during the quarter. 51job accounts for approximately 2.0% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 1.25% of 51job worth $49,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 51job by 34.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 51job by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of 51job by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of 51job by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of 51job by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS remained flat at $60.90 during trading hours on Monday. 86,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,764. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. 51job, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

