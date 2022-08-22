Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,824,000 after buying an additional 194,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,042 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 799,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,668,000 after purchasing an additional 49,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $972,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,076,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,059,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,035.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,492 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE CNS traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $74.85. 525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,739. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

