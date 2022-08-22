Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904,914 shares during the period. Chindata Group comprises about 1.3% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Chindata Group worth $32,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of CD traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $8.09. 51,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.93 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

