Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2022

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDGet Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904,914 shares during the period. Chindata Group comprises about 1.3% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Chindata Group worth $32,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of CD traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $8.09. 51,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.93 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.