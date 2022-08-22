Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904,914 shares during the period. Chindata Group comprises about 1.3% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Chindata Group worth $32,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chindata Group Stock Up 7.6 %
Shares of CD traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $8.09. 51,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.06.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chindata Group (CD)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.