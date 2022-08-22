Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,076 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.43. 521,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,690,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Wedbush reduced their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

