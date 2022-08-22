Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 663.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 2,016.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 201,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Avista by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 908,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVA stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,611. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 85.44%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

