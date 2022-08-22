Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 7,143 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 110.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $241,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 842,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,563,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,190,000 after purchasing an additional 272,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 28,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

BMY traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $74.72. The company had a trading volume of 99,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,400,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

