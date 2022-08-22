Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 570 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $441.16. 13,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,352. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.09.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.