Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Gap Down to $31.77

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.77, but opened at $30.14. Kornit Digital shares last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 2,022 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $56.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,676,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

