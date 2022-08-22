Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.47

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 1358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Vopak from €37.40 ($38.16) to €30.00 ($30.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

