Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.47

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 65948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADRNY. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.