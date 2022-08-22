Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Director Peter Boneparth Buys 25,000 Shares

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

KSS stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,143,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,796. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 40.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Citigroup downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

