Kleros Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.61 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Kleros has a total market cap of $17.61 million and $1.87 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kleros has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009268 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 630,980,856 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros.

Kleros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

