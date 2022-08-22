Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Sells C$825,000.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00.

Angel Luis Mendez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinaxis alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.77, for a total value of C$658,841.50.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of KXS stock traded down C$3.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$157.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,855. Kinaxis Inc. has a one year low of C$119.48 and a one year high of C$229.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$147.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$148.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of C$4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 482.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$103.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.0445409 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$217.15.

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.