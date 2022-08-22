Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $176.23 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.07 and a 200-day moving average of $150.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

