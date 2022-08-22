Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.76 Million

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $25.76 million and $7.96 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $128.79 or 0.00600371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

