Karura (KAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.96 Million

Karura (KAR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Karura has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Karura has a total market capitalization of $33.96 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karura coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002383 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00787931 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Karura Profile
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,691,667 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Karura Coin Trading
