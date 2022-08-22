Karbo (KRB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $363,719.43

Karbo (KRB) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Karbo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Karbo has a market cap of $363,719.43 and approximately $3.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Karbo has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00725095 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,499,619 coins. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Karbo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.