Kalata (KALA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,816.75

Kalata (KALA) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Kalata has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Kalata has a market cap of $17,816.75 and approximately $322.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalata coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002119 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00775757 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kalata Profile
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Kalata Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.