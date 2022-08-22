Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.10

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 260474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Jourdan Resources Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.34 million and a PE ratio of -5.63.

About Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

