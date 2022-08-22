Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives $12.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of JNCE opened at $4.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

