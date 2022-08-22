Jonathan J. Hastings Sells 11,739 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $770,900.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

MTX traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.29. 829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,714. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.27. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $79.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,462,000 after buying an additional 63,170 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 86,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.