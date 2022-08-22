JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 6.8%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.76 and last traded at $54.96. 23,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,291,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JinkoSolar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.