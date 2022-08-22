JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.12

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 42334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 218,978 shares of company stock worth $3,031,967. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

