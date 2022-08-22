Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s previous close.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.95 ($56.07) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €24.62 ($25.12). 1,256,242 shares of the company were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($81.63). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.04.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

