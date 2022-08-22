Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Lowered by Loews Corp

Loews Corp cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $133.99. 6,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,502. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.32 and its 200-day moving average is $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading

