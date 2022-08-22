Jackpot (777) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.68 Million

Jackpot (777) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Jackpot coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Jackpot has a market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $19,364.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jackpot has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jackpot alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Jackpot Coin Profile

Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,297,268 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin.

Jackpot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jackpot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jackpot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jackpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jackpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jackpot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.