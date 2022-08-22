iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.35. 29,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538,900. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

