iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lowered by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.0% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.19. 61,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,683. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.42. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

